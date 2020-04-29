Sunil Gavaskar Didn't 'catch' Me Drinking Before Telling Me To Open In 1982: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri is one of the most influential personalities as far as cricket is concerned. Since Ravi Shastri's arrival in the cricketing fraternity, it’s hard to recollect a time period when he wasn’t an instrumental part of Indian cricket. As a cricketer, the manager-cum-coach of the Indian team or even as a broadcaster, Shastri is associated with many moments which Indian fans cannot forget till date.

Ravi Shastri loves taking up new challenges and exploring new horizons in life and he certainly is one of the greatest figures in Indian cricket. The former India captain, who is currently the head coach of India, is often mocked for his infamous habits off the field. It is widely believed in the cricketing fraternity that Ravi Shastri loves hard drinks and never misses a chance to enjoy it off the field. Ravi Shastri narrated an amusing anecdote from his playing days on a chat show.

Ravi Shastri reveals interesting incident from 1982 series against Pakistan

While speaking on a chat show Aap ki Adalat, the host asked him if former India cricketer GR Vishwanath had caught him drinking beer. Ravi Shastri replied that he used to drink with Vishwanath himself, who was admittedly his childhood hero. Shastri added that when he was 17 or 18, he used to drink alcohol with his father so there wasn't anyone he needed to be scared of.

The host further said that once Sunil Gavaskar had also caught him drinking gin. Ravi Shastri countered that claim as well by saying that everyone had caught him because he didn't have any reason to hide. The host asked Shastri how could he justify drinking alcohol when he has to play for India the following day. Shastri reiterated that he wasn't foolish and knew that he had to play the following day so that when he gets set at the crease, he could score centuries as well as bowl more than 30 overs. He added if one doesn't respect the game, it won't respect them either in return.

The host further said that when Sunil Gavaskar caught him drinking alcohol, he had come to inform Shastri that he was supposed to open for India the following day. Shastri said that Sunil Gavaskar didn't catch him as they were drinking some 'juice'. He further said that when Sunil Gavaskar asked him to open the batting, he stopped drinking alcohol as he realized he had to open the batting for the first time for India that too against the likes of Imran Khan and Sarfaraz Nawaz of Pakistan on their soil back in 1982, which went on to change his career.

Shastri also said that he realized it was a big opportunity for him to make a mark as the team had failed miserably in that series in 1982. Shastri added that he shifted his focus entirely on the game and ended up scoring a century in the match, which was one of his proudest moments in the Indian jersey.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER