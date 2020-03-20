MS Dhoni Will 'silently' Retire From Cricket, India Have Moved On From Him: Sunil Gavaskar

Seasoned Team India campaigner and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was last seen representing the Men in Blue at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Quite surprisingly, the 38-year old has been on a break from international cricket ever since India’s shocking semi-final exit from the tournament. While he was all set to resume playing professional cricket by leading Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, his return was further delayed due to the tournament’s postponement in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Enjoys Game Of Football During CSK Training Camp, Watch Video

MS Dhoni to retire “silently”, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

IPL 2020 was touted as a tournament that could have paved the way for MS Dhoni into the national team. Even Team India head coach Ravi Shastri earlier implied that the performance of the esteemed former captain in the IPL would determine his chances of making the squad for the T20 World Cup squad in Australia. While the commencement of IPL 2020 was delayed until further notice, retired cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that he certainly wants to see Dhoni in the T20 World Cup setup.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Displays Rare Wicketkeeping Drills In CSK Nets, Watch Video

However, Sunil Gavaskar also said that MS Dhoni’s return is unlikely to happen because the team has already moved on with other options. About India “moving on”, the legendary batsman was most probably referring to the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul since the duo kept wickets for India in Dhoni’s absence. While speaking with a leading Indian news daily, Sunil Gavaskar also predicted that Dhoni is not someone who will make a grand announcement about his future and would rather prefer to silently retire from the game.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

A glance at MS Dhoni's career

MS Dhoni debuted in 2004 and has been a mainstay for India behind wickets since then. He rose to further prominence when he was appointed as captain in 2007 and led India to World Twenty20 victory in South Africa the same year. While he is widely considered as the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time, Dhoni remains the only captain in the world to have achieved peak success in all ICC events.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: From MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know About Each Team's Captain