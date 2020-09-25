Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Sunil Gavaskar Explains Statement After Anushka Sharma Slams Him For 'distasteful' Remark

"I've not made any sexist comment. Neither have I blamed Anushka for anything. I would urge people to re-visit the clip," Sunil Gavaskar explained his comment

Written By Chetna Kapoor
Last Updated:
Sunil Gavaskar

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday slammed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his "distasteful" remark about her while commenting on husband Virat Kohli's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Gavaskar, however, defended his remarks, saying it was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound. Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment".

The batting legend on Friday during the Chennai Vs Delhi match commentary explained his statement and said, "I've not made any sexist comment. Neither have I blamed Anushka for anything. I would urge people to re-visit the clip and see what I have actually said. I did not say anything wrong. It was not sexist. Someone just made a headline, out of context. I would urge people to watch the clip again. It's not that Kohli got out when I said that, he was in fact, batting and got out quite later. So there's no blame game here."

 GAVASKAR EXPLAINS HIS COMMENT DURING CSK VS DC MATCH

THE CLIP GAVASKAR CLAIMS TO BE REFERENCING 

GAVASKAR'S ORIGINAL COMMENTARY

Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Kohli and Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL match, held in Dubai. Anushka, who has faced negativity and trolling in the past as well for Kohli's performance, said she was tired of being dragged into cricket.

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" the actor said in a long statement posted on her Instagram Stories. Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team lost to Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain did not do well in the match.

He made the controversial comment about the cricketer's practice by referencing a video of Kohli and Sharma playing cricket during the lockdown. "Aur jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone. Vo dikhayi di video me. (He has only faced Anushka's bowling during the lockdown. That's what we saw in the video). 

Zareen Khan slams Sunil Gavaskar for his 'distasteful' comment against Anushka Sharma

Kangana condemns Gavaskar's comment on Anushka; slams her for 'selective feminism'

(with PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: Live Updates- Spinners make things difficult for Chennai

4 hours ago

MS Dhoni amazes netizens with Superman-style catch to send Shreyas Iyer back; watch video

22 mins ago

Prithvi Shaw given 'big' reprieve in 1st over by MS Dhoni, makes Chennai pay with 64 runs

1 hour ago

Bishan Singh Bedi birthday: Ex-India captain's net worth, house and personal life

3 hours ago

Bishan Singh Bedi birthday: Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity's wishes online

4 hours ago

Zareen Khan slams Sunil Gavaskar for his 'distasteful' comment against Anushka Sharma

4 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS