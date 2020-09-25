Zareen Khan Slams Sunil Gavaskar For His 'distasteful' Comment Against Anushka Sharma

Actress Zareen Khan has lashed out at Sunil Gavaskar for inappropriate comments on-air during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between Bangalore and Punjab on Thursday night. Gavaskar had passed some unsavory comments about Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma for the Indian skipper's underperformance. While the former cricketer was heavily slammed on social media for it, some even urged the BCCI to remove him from the panel. Actress Zareen Khan lashed out at Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on-air during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between

The Indian skipper had a forgettable day on the field as he dropped his opposite number, KL Rahul, twice during the backend of Punjab's innings. Rahul ended up scoring a match-winning 132.

'It’s high time, don’t you think?': Zareen Khan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Housefull 2 actress wrote that making such a distasteful comment on Virat Kohli regarding his better half does not suit someone of his stature. She then reminded Gavaskar that as a cricketer, even the batting legend should be aware of the good and bad days. The actress then wondered whether his spouse was ever accused if he did not perform well on the field.

The Hate Story 3 star concluded by saying she does not remember Anushka Sharma being praised for all the great on-field performances of Kohli.



Meanwhile, the Bangalore skipper did not have a good day with the bat as well as he could only manage one run from five deliveries.

Sunil Gavaskar's distasteful comments on-air

This happened when Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had come out to bat in the 3rd over when his team was struggling at 4/2 during their run chase of 207.

Sunil Gavaskar remarked, "He (Virat Kohli) knows that he can improve by practicing harder. During the lockdown, he only practised on Anushka's bowling which is evident from a video that I saw. But that is not going to be enough." Here is the video we all have been talking about. #Gavaskar #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #ipl #rcb #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/aCRtB6Pr2x — Vishal Ghandat (@vishalghandat1) September 25, 2020

Terming his remarks as "distasteful", Anushka Sharma questioned Gavaskar on his rationale behind making such a comment. On Instagram, she urged him to respect the private lives of cricketers and stop dragging her into cricket. The Sultan actor also lamented that her name was used to comment on Virat Kohli's performance.