Sunil Gavaskar Picks Biggest Highlight Of Ravi Shastri's Coaching Tenure With Team India

Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Ravi Shastri's coaching tenure and picked out one major moment that he believes helped the side make a remarkable comeback.

Vidit Dhawan
Even though former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri failed to help the country win a major ICC trophy, he did help the side become a force to reckon with, both at home and in overseason conditions. Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on the 59-year old's coaching tenure and picked out one major moment that he believes helped the side make a remarkable comeback after facing a significant setback.

The 72-year old pundit explained how Shastri played a vital role in helping Team India bounce back in the Test series against Australia at the beginning of this year after being all out for just 36 runs in the first Test match. The side eventually went on to win the four-match series 2-1 despite not featuring some of the biggest players, including captain Virat Kohli for some of the games.

Sunil Gavaskar hails Ravi Shastri for improving India's mentality

While speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar explained how former coach Ravi Shastri helped keep Team India's self-belief alive despite suffering a major setback in the Adelaide Test.

"It obviously has got to be the way India bounced back earlier this year after being dismissed for 36. Because when something like that happens, the team tends to lose belief in itself, there is a sense of disappointment, and there is a sense of giving up. And that is where Shastri played a huge role because from what I’ve read, is that he said that ‘you wear this 36 like a badge," revealed Gavaskar.

The 72-year old pundit also praised Shastri for playing a vital role in guiding youngsters to perform in difficult overseas conditions. India managed to defeat Australia down under despite featuring a youth squad led by Ajinkya Rahane. Captain Virat Kohli was perhaps the biggest miss as he returned to India to attend the birth of his daughter.

"And then Ajinkya Rahane, the way he led the side in the three Tests, and of course everyone stepped up. We played almost like an A team, not even the regular team. But every player who played in that, every replaced player came in and did well. And that again tells you the kind of influence and input that Ravi Shastri had on the younger players and the fringe players who are waiting for their opportunities," concluded Gavaskar.

Tags: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli
