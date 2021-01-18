Sunil Gavaskar Says One Should Be Proud Of Team India Irrespective Of End Result At Gabba

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on the Indian team for showcasing an extraordinary performance in the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The 1983 World Cup winner has said that Indians are truly proud of the team for showing great character irrespective of the result of the fourth Test at The Gabba.

Chasing a stiff target of 328 runs, India finished Day 4 at 4/0 and they will have their task cut out on the final day (Tuesday) to survive the remaining three sessions against a formidable Australian bowling line-up.

'It doesn't matter'

"It doesn't matter what happens here at the Gabba. We Indians can and will be truly proud of our cricketers. I have led Indian teams on tours of Australia and know first-hand just how challenging it can be. But what we have witnessed in the series is something extraordinary," Gavaskar said while commentating on Channel Seven.

"Resolve, fortitude and fighting spirit displayed by the team has been inspiring. Most have been away from home and in quarantine for over five months. They have been routed in the most crushing way with the world watching. They have seen friends battered and broken. They have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute. Even under the most intense strain, they have never stopped fighting. And they may still somehow manage to take the trophy home," he added.

READ: Steve Smith Comments On Starc's Hamstring Injury, Thinks He Will Be 'good To Go' On Day 5

What's at stake for both sides?

A win will see the injury-ravaged Team India register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil and a draw will see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against all odds. But the pitch isn't getting any better at The Gabba and with the odd-ball misbehaving after hitting the cracks, the Indian batsmen need to ensure that they keep the scoreboard moving at every given opportunity.

If the Tim Paine-led side succeeds in coming out on top at the Gabba, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will change hands for the first time after the 2016/17 season.

READ: Krunal Pandya Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father Himanshu, Shares A Video Montage

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Childhood Friend Vinod Kambli 'health & Happiness' As He Turns 49

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.