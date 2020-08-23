Sunil Gavaskar Says Virat Kohli Must Focus On THIS To Prove His Standing As Captain; Read

Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Virat Kohli must win a World Cup in order to make it matter as a captain. Under Virat's captaincy, the Men In Blue have registered a few emphatic wins that include India's first-ever ODI series win in South Africa and then their maiden Test, as well as ODI series, wins on Australian soil later in the year. However, India have failed to win a multi-nation tournament under his captaincy. Under the batting megastar's reign, the two-time world champions finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and were knocked out in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

'A captain is defined by' ... : Sunil Gavaskar

“A captain is defined by the world championships/world cups that he wins. You can win the Asia Cup which is fantastic, but you also want to win World Cups because that is where you’re standing as a captain is going to be enhanced,” said the legendary cricketer while speaking to India Today.

Virat will have plenty of opportunities to prove his critics wrong in the next three years as three World Cups will be played between 2021-23. The best part is that India will be hosting two of these showpiece events i.e. ICC T20 World Cup 2021, and, World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Kohli will next be seen in action during the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 where he will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners.

The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

The RCB squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers along some newcomers like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn

