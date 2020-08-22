Virat Kohli Staying In THIS Spectacular Dubai Hotel With RCB Teammates; See Photos

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is currently on course to commence from September 19. Much like several franchises, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad has also touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the impending T20 carnival. On Friday, August 21, the franchise confirmed the arrival of Virat Kohli and co in the UAE via their social media accounts.

RCB confirm Virat Kohli and team's arrival in UAE

Virat Kohli-led RCB’s extravagant place of stay ahead of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli, along with the rest of the RCB squad, is now expected to adhere to the social distancing and quarantine norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board recently announced several biosecurity measures for player safety against the coronavirus pandemic and its contagious nature. One of the aforementioned norms stated that all IPL 2020 franchises should select a separate hotel from other franchises for their players. To spend their initial days in Dubai, the entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners.

The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah. Here is a look at some of the stunning pictures of the hotel where Virat Kohli and the rest of his RCB colleagues are currently stationed.

Virat Kohli & RCB's team will stay at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel Dubai UAE. And the picture of the hotel is like this from the front.!! The King will stay Here in this hotel.!! IPL 2020. @imVkohli #RCB pic.twitter.com/83oF8gOnjH — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 21, 2020

RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

The RCB squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers along with some newcomers like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn

Image credits: IPLT20.com