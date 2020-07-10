Sunil Gavaskar Turns 71: Ex-India Captain Pledges To Sponsor 35 Children's Heart Surgeries

Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday. Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport of all-time. Sunil Gavaskar is renowned as the first-ever player to amass 10,000 runs in Test cricket, a milestone which stayed with him for 6 years. Sunil Gavaskar has amassed 10,122 runs in his Test career with a then-world record 34 centuries as well.

Sunil Gavaskar birthday: The 'original Little Master' and his philanthropic move on 71st birthday

On account of his 71st birthday, Sunil Gavaskar has decided to sponsor 35 children for their heart surgery operations at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital for Child Heart Care, Kharghar. On Friday, Sunil Gavaskar will come to rescue of these children whose parents aren't capable of affording such expensive treatments on their own. The 'Little Master' had done the same even last year on his birthday. Sunil Gavaskar chose the number 35 because it is the number of centuries he has scored by India (34 in Tests and 1 in ODIs).

Sunil Gavaskar was in conversation with The Times of India where he said that there are many areas of need that one can serve, however, he added that children have a special place of importance. Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that children remain the joy of every family and usher in hope of a bright future that all look forward to.

Elaborating on his decision to aid these children, Sunil Gavaskar said that sadly, congenital heart disease is the commonest defect at birth in India. He further said that many have no chance to survive and lead a life of dignity. Gavaskar reckoned that most of them are poor and healthcare is limited in the country.

The former India captain mentioned that the ‘Heart to Heart Foundation,’ which he works for, provides hundreds of these children the gift of life, through the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Children Heart Care in Naya Raipur, Palwal, Haryana, and Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, free of cost. He revealed that their motto is ‘Only dil, no bill."

Sunil Gavaskar opined that the experience of helping an anxious family after their child goes through a complex life-saving heart surgery is a defining one. He added that out of hopelessness and desperation, they present a new healthy life to them. Gavaskar also said that this transforms into gratitude and the gift given brings so much good into the world.

Sunil Gavaskar donation to PM Cares Fund

In April, Sunil Gavaskar donation of ₹59 lakh was made to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai cricketer Amol Muzumdar revealed the news first and expressed his gratitude. Rohan Gavaskar confirmed the news with a tweet and revealed the special reason for the specific donation. Sunil Gavaskar donation of ₹35 lakh was made to the PM Cares Fund for scoring 35 centuries for Team India. Additionally, Sunil Gavaskar donation of ₹24 lakh was made to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the 24 tons he scored for Mumbai.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER