Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Sachin Tendulkar Will Score 15k+ Test Runs, In The 90s: Watch

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was widely regarded as the greatest Test batsman of his time for his imperious batting record against all opponents in all conditions. While the 125-Test veteran announced his retirement in 1987, a certain 16-year old prodigy by the name of Sachin Tendulkar debuted in 1989 and fashioned a similar batting dynasty over the course of the next 24 years. Here is a look back at the time when India’s 1983 World Cup alumnus made a bold prediction about a young Sachin Tendulkar in the early 1990s.

When Sunil Gavaskar made a prophecy about India’s ‘Little Master’, Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar interviewed Sachin Tendulkar when the latter was still in the early stages of his international career. However, the then youngster had already shown the world a few signs of his batting genius by leaving a trail of runs whenever he held a bat. In the interview, Gavaskar boldly predicted Sachin Tendulkar would score a minimum of 15,000 Test runs and stack up 40 centuries by the end of his career. The commentator also jokingly threatened the youngster by saying he would strangle him if he failed to live up to his expectations.

This happened very early in my career.🙂



Special words from the great man. I am just glad that I could live upto his expectations.



Thanks for sharing this wonderful moment Subu! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar’s career: A comparison

As it turned out, Sachin Tendulkar ended up exceeding Sunil Gavaskar’s expectations, precisely by 921 runs and 11 centuries. Much like the veteran, the 200-Test trooper also earned the nickname ‘Little Master’ for their similar stature and ability with the bat. In 329 Test innings, Sachin Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, while Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12 across 125 Tests.

Like Sunil Gavaskar in the 1983 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar also lifted the 2011 World Cup to fulfil his lifelong dream. Moreover, the leading run-scorer once claimed how he was inspired to take up cricket when he first saw Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and the others celebrating their 1983 World Cup achievement on the Lord’s balcony on June 25, 1983.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

The sheer number of Sachin Tendulkar centuries place him at the top of the pile in the all-time century-makers list. The former Indian captain has registered 51 centuries in Tests and 49 tons in ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is currently 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Virat Kohli (70).

Image credits: Subu Sastry Twitter