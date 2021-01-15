Sunil Gavaskar Ups Tim Paine Attack, Recalls Headingley 2019 Loss To Add Insult To Injury

Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has been extremely vocal with his criticism for Australian captain Tim Paine. The Indian veteran, who was highly unimpressed with the Paine’s methods, had recently claimed that his days as Australia’s skipper were numbered after the home team failed to register a win at Sydney. And it seems that Gavaskar is not done after Paine recently claimed that he is not affected by his criticism.

Paine pointed out that he does not intend to have a back and forth with the cricketer-turned-commentator as he feels he will eventually end up coming second. The Australian opined that Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his assessments and 'can keep saying what he wants to say', but highlighted that his team will not pay heed to the legend's remarks. Now, Gavaskar has once again launched a scathing attack on Paine.

While speaking to Channel 7, Gavaskar said that he has had doubts about Paine's captaincy for some time and it is not just about this particular series. Questioning Paine's tactics, Gavaskar stated that in the second Test match, after having dismissed India for 36 all out, Paine opted to bat first in Melbourne where the grass was 3mm more than in Adelaide when they should’ve actually fielded and put India in to bat first.

Gavaskar further said that Indian would have been mentally defeated due to the humiliating defeat as well as the absence of Virat Kohli. But Australia decided to bat first and were dismissed for under 200, going on to subsequently lose the game. The former Indian batsman slammed Paine because on the last day of the third Test, only two wickets fell after Ajinkya Rahane got out in the just the second over of the day. Criticising Paine's tactics, Gavaskar questioned his bowling changes, field placings etc and reckoned that the Australian was tactically found wanting.

Further giving proof of Paine's tactical failure, the 71-year-old cited the example of 2019 Ashes (Headingley Test) where Australia lost the match from a winning situation. Gavaskar opined that Ben Stokes and Jack Leach added 80 or 90 runs to win a game which shows captaincy wise and tactically wise, he is not probably the best man to lead Australia. Australia lost that Test too despite bowling England out for less than 100 in the first innings, which denied them a series win in England for the first time since 2001 although they retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhiel, having won the toss in Brisbane, Australia opted to bat first again. The hosts got off to a dismal start as their opener David Warner was dismissed for 1 in the first over itself off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris, who is playing his first game of the series, soon followed as his wicket was claimed by Shardul Thakur for 5. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership before Smith got out for 36, leaving Australia at 87/3 after 34.1 overs. At the time of publishing this article, Australia have scored 185/3 after 71 overs with Labuschagne batting on 82 and Matthew Wade unbeaten on 31.

