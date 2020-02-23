Superman Smith Defies Gravity To Deprive De Kock Of A Maximum In 2nd T20 Against SA

In the second T20 between South Africa and Australia, Steve Smith displayed a stunning piece of reflexes and acrobatics as he grabbed on to the ball mid-air hit by skipper Quinton de Kock to deny him a maximum. In the 5th over of the first innings, de Kock slammed Adam Zampa at mid-on for what seemed to be a definite six. However, Steve Smith left everyone awestruck as he perfectly times his jump at the fence to get hold of the ball and throw it back in as he landed on the boundary line. After losing the first T20, South Africa look forward to level the three-match series with a win at Port Elizabeth.

"He (de Kock) has pounced on that as it's gone far. Oh my goodness! That's superman! That is absolutely unbelievable fr! Tell you what, you thought that was gone for six, the crowd thought that was a six, what about that? Unbelievable!" said the commentators on-air as Smith displayed a stunning piece of fielding.

Steve Smith left netizens in awe of his fielding as denied in-form de Kock of the maximum. Here are some of the reactions:

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes The Simple Difference Between NZ And India Bowling Attack

Dear Steve Smith,



Just don't make Ground Fielding look so damn easy, it's embarrassing for rest of the 'great' fielders around the world.



Regards, not Aaron Finch.#SAvsAUS — That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) February 23, 2020

READ | Scott Styris Heaps Praise On Mayank Agarwal As Indian Batting Falters Down Under

Been spectacular on field, makes unbelievable saves & still acts like nothing has happened. Steve Smith 🐐 #SAvAUS — todd (@espece_911) February 23, 2020

READ | Trent Boult Reveals New Zealand's Ploy To Halt Virat Kohli In His Tracks

Unbelievable is the only word for that piece of fielding !!! #SteveSmith #SupermanSS https://t.co/2d8r6S6tOL — Frustrated Engineer (@ANANDKTP) February 23, 2020

de Kock fires for Proteas

After winning the toss, the Proteas chose to bat first and got off to a flyer courtesy of skipper Quinton de Kock. de Kock blazed on to score mighty 70 runs off just 47 deliveries leading the Proteas-side from the front. However, the skipper was left alone as no other batsmen held the fort from the other end. Rassie Dussen was the second top-scorer for South Africa as he notched up 37 runs. Kane Richardson was the pick of bowlers for Australia as he ended his spell with figures of 2 for 21. The Proteas have set up a target of 159 for the visitors to chase.

READ | Ishant Sharma Inducted Into The Elite Test List After His Fifer Against New Zealand