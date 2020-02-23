Scott Styris Heaps Praise On Mayank Agarwal As Indian Batting Falters Down Under

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris heaped praise on Mayank Agarwal on Sunday as he praised Agarwal for playing the perfect innings in New Zealand conditions. Agarwal played a gritting knock of 59 runs while other Indian batsmen struggled to survive the Blackcaps' pace attack. Styris also stated that the Karnataka-lad showed his teammates how to bat.

'It was outstanding'

At the tea interval on Day 3, Styris said, “For a player with limited international experience, he showed his teammates how to bat in New Zealand. Anytime he got a half volley he would stroke it away, anytime he got width he put it away and that is simple batting in New Zealand. You have to wait, when the conditions are helping fast bowlers, you wait for width and you wait for overpitched deliveries. It is that simple, it is nothing more than that. It was outstanding.”

The Indian batting lineup has been rattled by the Blackcaps, including skipper Virat Kohli who has failed to make an impact in the first Test at Wellington. Agarwal anchored the Indian innings and steadied it after the side was trailing by 183 runs at the end of first innings. The Karnataka-lad soaked up the pressure on the Indian batting lineup and played a sensible knock of 59 runs before falling to Tim Southee.

Agarwal's doubtful dismissal makes fans angry

This happened during the 39th over of the innings which was bowled by Tim Southee. On the fourth delivery, the veteran pacer had bowled a fuller delivery down the leg side as the opener attempted to play a flick shot. Wicketkeeper BJ Watling appealed as soon as he took the catch as the on-field umpire Aleem Dar gave raised in the finger. Nonetheless, a stunned Agarwal stood there and wondered why was he given out as he believed that the ball had not made contact with his bat.

The opening batsman then had a word with his skipper Virat Kohli after which he proceeded to take the DRS. Replays showed that there was no contact between the bat and the ball on the hotspot but, there was a slight variation in the line. Coincidentally, the bat also touched the ground at the same time which left the third umpire confused and since there was no conclusive evidence, he had to go ahead with the on-field umpire's decision and made the decision against the batsman and Mayank Agarwal had to walk back for 58.

