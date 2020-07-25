Veteran Batsman Suresh Raina 'cannot Wait' To Be Reunited With The CSK Family For IPL 2020

Suresh Raina seems to be in a hurry to make his bat do the talking in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and at the same time, he is also excited to get into the CSK dressing room as well. It was evident when he had posted what seems to be a throwback picture of him posing with his amily.

'Can't wait to get there!': Suresh Raina

Raina took to Instagram and posted a picture where he and his family i.e. his better half Priyanka and elder daughter Gracia can be seen posing with the members of the Chennai Super Kings family i.e the team members/management of the Chennai franchise. Suresh then wrote he is looking forward to the upcoming IPL with the CSK family and fans and he cannot wait to get there.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

The complete schedule of the tournament will be out next week according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources. Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the cash-rich event was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and CSK locking horns in the tournament opener but was suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing global pandemic.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

On a personal note, the veteran middle-order batsman will be hoping to make a comeback into the Indian team with a string of outstanding performances in the tournament. He had last played for India during the away T20I series against England in July 2018.

