Suresh Raina Expresses Best Wishes To Sreesanth As Pacer Returns To Competitive Cricket

Suresh Raina came forward to wish his former Indian team-mate Shanthakumaran Sreesanth who is about to begin his second innings on the cricket field. With his eyes set on an international comeback and the 2023 ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India, the 37-year-old has been named in Kerala's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament paving his way into the domestic circle. The right-arm speedster will be playing along with Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi, and Robin Uthappa under the captainship of Sanju Samson. Sreesanth's inclusion into the Kerala squad marks his return to competitive cricket after being away for 7 years.

On Wednesday, the veteran pacer took to Instagram and had shared a video of him receiving the Kerala cap with a caption that read, "There is nothing stronger than a broken man, who has rebuilt himself."

After going through the 37-year-old's video, Raina came forward to motivate his ex-team-mate. Terming Sree a 'Brotherman', the veteran middle-order batsman wished him luck and then went on to mention that he just cannot wait to see the Kerala quickie's magic spells again.

Sreesanth's cricketing career so far

S Sreesanth has been one of the finest pacers to have represented India at the highest level. He had played an integral part in the Men In Blue's ICC World T20 2007 triumph and the tri-series win in Australia during the 2007-08 season. He was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted their second World Cup in 2011 after a long wait of 28 years.

However, Sreesanth was subsequently handed a life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013. along with his Rajasthan teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. The senior fast bowler played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The domestic T20 tournament, which was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be played across seven venues under a biosecure environment. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, and Indore will host the league matches of the competition. The knockout fixtures will be played at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The T20 tournament is scheduled to be played from January 10 to 31.

