Suresh Raina Remembers 'brother' Sushant With Throwback Pic, Hails SC Nod On CBI Probe

Suresh Raina on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgment allowing CBI probe in the death case of the 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old was mysteriously found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

'Truth will prevail': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina posted a throwback picture of him with Sushant. Addressing the 'Dil Bechara' star as his brother, the southpaw mentioned it still hurts that the promising actor is no more but nonetheless, the recently retired cricketer is sure that truth will prevail.

It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/x7DsUiPT5P — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 19, 2020

In the image, Sushant is seen wearing a cap and has sported long hair which means that the picture was clicked while he was filming 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Sushant Singh Rajput had starred in the Neeraj Pandey directed biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' which was released in September 2016. In the movie, he had mastered all of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's mannerisms to perfection including his trademark 'Helicopter Shot'. The movie was also a box-office success.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

"In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra," the SC judgment read.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

