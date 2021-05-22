Suresh Raina Posts Never-seen-before Picture With MS Dhoni, Makes Fans Miss CSK And IPL

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in the bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 season was suspended on May 4 and since then fans have been missing the cricket entertainment which the league brought every evening. Recently, CSK team member Suresh Raina has posted a never-seen-before picture with MS Dhoni which will make the fans even more nostalgic.

Suresh Raina shares picture with MS Dhoni on Instagram story

Suresh Raina shared a picture on his Instagram story which included MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo during his time with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 season. The CSK team members were seen having a light-hearted and fun-filled discussion in the picture. MS Dhoni was enjoying his cup of tea during the discussion.

The Chennai Super Kings fans would most certainly miss the performance of the CSK team in the IPL after seeing this picture as the CSK were having a great 2021 season. The photo was previously posted on the official Instagram account of the Chennai Super Kings where the caption pointed out the nostalgia of missing such sessions in the CSK team. The picture of the CSK trio was posted on the eve of International Tea Day that is celebrated on May 21 every year.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings were back to their original form during the 2021 season of the India Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings won 5 out of their 7 matches which got them 10 points in the IPL 2021. Before the IPL 2021 was suspended, the CSK team ended up in the 2nd position of the points table. The last match that the CSK team played in the IPL 2021 was against the Mumbai Indians on May 1, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Positive cases from CSK team during the IPL 2021

According to the IPL news, as players in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble starting testing positive for Covid-19, 4 members from the CSK team were included in the list. The members that tested positive were CSK batting coach, Michael Hussey along with CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner. Considering the rise of positive cases in the bio-bubble environment, the Sourav Ganguly led BCCI decided to postpone the IPL 2021 indefinitely. As per IPL news, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is now planning to resume the league in the month of September with the UAE or the UK as a possible venue.

Image Source: BCCI