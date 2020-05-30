Suresh Raina Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Had Motivated Him During 2011 WC Quarterfinal

Suresh Raina revealed what motivated him to play a match-winning knock against the then mighty Australians in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal. Raina scored an all-important 28-ball 34 and was involved in a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh as the Men In Blue got the better of the reigning world champions.

'You will win the match for India': Suresh Raina



While speaking to a news daily, Raina went on to say that Virender Sehwag was sitting on his right and Sachin Tendulkar on the left. Tendulkar tapped him and said he will win the match for India on that day. Recalling that moment, Raina mentioned that Sachin had touched him thrice. He also talked about Sai Baba’s bracelet that the champion batsman wears and then said that the blessing he got made him feel that it is his day to win the game for India.



Furthermore, the southpaw added that when he had walked out to bat, he saw a dejected Mahendra Singh Dhoni walking back to the pavilion post his dismissal and it was at that moment he decided that he would not miss this chance and will win the match at any cost. Speaking about Australia's bowling tactics, 'Chinna Thala' said that the defending world champions removed the off-spinners from the attack and they were the only threat for the Men In Blue. He then added that after dispatching star pacer Brett Lee for a six, he was sure that India will win as the momentum kept on shifting in the home team's favor.

India end the great Aussie dominance



Australia had won three consecutive World Cups coming into that tournament while India were eager to avenge their bitter loss in the 2003 World Cup final and rewrite history. Electing to bat first in that knockout contest, the then skipper Ricky Ponting had notched up a stunning century as the Aussies posted a stiff total of 260.

In reply, the Men In Blue were right on track but quick wickets derailed their momentum. When it appeared that the hosts' dream run would be over, southpaws Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina anchored the run chase with a 74-run sixth-wicket stand to register a famous win for India and bring curtains down on Australia's 12-year reign as world champions.