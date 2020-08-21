Suresh Raina Says Ambati Rayudu Should Have Been India's No.4 Batsman In World Cup 2019

Suresh Raina has said that he wanted Ambati Rayudu to bat at number four for the Indian Team during the World Cup 2019. Heading into the showpiece event it was reportedly confirmed that the Andhra cricketer was in the scheme of things for the number four position. However, when the squad was announced in April last year, Rayudu's name was nowhere in the list and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was preferred instead which stunned all the cricket fans.

The Men In Blue could not fix their number four batsman as well as the brittle middle-order throughout the tournament and it eventually cost them an opportunity to play the grand finale at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. Chasing a modest total of 240 in the semi-final against New Zealand, India were reduced to 5/3 and then 24/4. They were ousted after suffering an 18-run loss despite late heroics from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

'India's number four': Suresh Raina

“I wanted Rayudu to be India’s number four because he was working very hard, playing almost one and a half years. He performed really well and he wasn’t there. I didn’t enjoy the tour in 2018 because of the circumstances where Rayudu failed his fitness test. It didn’t feel good that I was picked as he failed,” said Raina while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Both Raina and Rayudu have supposedly been knowing each other right from their U-19 days. The two had represented India in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2004 where the Boys In Blue had made it to the semis before being knocked out by arch-rivals and eventual champions Pakistan.

Raina & Rayudu in IPL 2020

Both the veteran middle-order batsmen will be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The star-studded cricketers will be donning the CSK jersey.

The Chennai Super Kings players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.

