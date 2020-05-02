MSK Prasad Says He Regrets Veteran Batsman Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 Snub

Former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad has said that he regrets axing veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu's name from Team India's World Cup 2019 squad. Heading into the showpiece event it was reportedly confirmed that the Andhra cricketer was in the scheme of things for the number four position. However, when the squad was announced in April last year, Rayudu's name was nowhere in the list and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was preferred instead which stunned all the cricket fans.

'I feel bad': MSK Prasad

During a recent interview, the former wicket-keeper batsman went on to say that he feels bad for Ambati Rayudu as he was in thick and thin of things till the last second of the World Cup and on the day of the team selection, he ended up missing out on a place in the squad. Prasad also added that it is not only the veteran middle-order batsman who felt bad for the same but even all the members of the selection committee felt bad as well.

India had an excellent World Cup 2019 where they ended up topping the league table. However, 45 minutes of bad cricket while chasing 240 against New Zealand in the semi-final halted their progress in the tournament. Even though MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja kept the Men In Blue in the hunt, it was just not enough as they went down by 18 runs. It was also the last time that Dhoni had donned the Indian jersey and has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

'It's a tricky situation': MSK Prasad

Meanwhile, MSK Prasad went on to say that since KL Rahul has done extremely well in limited-overs series against New Zealand where he had kept wickets and also mentioned that it would have been nice had one got the opportunity of seeing MS Dhoni's old glimpses once again if only the IPL had been held and since that has not happened, it’s a tricky situation.

Prasad, a former wicket-keeper batsman also added that he is very clear and in fact, had made it very clear they had a discussion, and Mahi did not want to play for some time and therefore, they moved on and then picked up Rishabh Pant. He further added that they have been backing the youngster.

