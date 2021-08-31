The Chennai Super Kings team are currently enjoying their time in the UAE where they are preparing themselves for the second leg of the IPL 2021. The likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa along with Indian players who are not on national or state duty have joined the camp in the UAE.

Chennai Super Kings have taken to social media to constantly update their fans on the whereabouts of the team. Apart from sweating out onfield, the players have been spending quality time off the field as well, having some fun. Recently, a video was shared by Suresh Raina in which he and CSK pacer KM Asif can be seen performing wrestling moves near the poolside.

Suresh Raina spears KM Asif into the pool

In the video which was shot near the poolside of the hotel that the CSK players are staying in UAE, KM Asif can be seen attempting a clothesline on Suresh Raina, however, the latter ducks the attempt and counters it with a spear straight into the swimming pool. The video plays wrestler John Cena's iconic entrance music 'the time is now' as its background audio.

Take a look at the funny video:

Suresh Raina gives tips to youngsters

Apart from entertaining fans on social media, Suresh Raina was recently spotted giving some tips to young players in the CSK squad during the training session. The Chennai Super Kings' social media handle had posted a video in which Raina along with CSK skipper MS Dhoni can be seen giving tips to youngsters. While Raina was seen teaching Nishaanth how to play a shot towards mid-wicket by coming out of the crease and getting down on one knee. In the same video, Dhoni was spotted giving some tips to left-arm orthodox spinner Sai Kishore.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players tested COVID-19 positive during the first leg of the tournament in India in early May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The playoffs will begin on 10 October with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on 11 October and 13 October respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on 15 October.