Suresh Raina Sweats It Out After Reaching UAE Ahead Of IPL 2020, Says 'never Give Up'

Suresh Raina is leaving no stone unturned in bringing out the best in him ahead of the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The elegant cricketer had announced his shocking retirement from international cricket last Saturday just moments after his current CSK skipper and bestie Mahendra Singh Dhoni had called it a day.

Now, 'Chinna Thala' is making sure that he is not getting complacent and he means business after having reached the Gulf by not compromising on his fitness.

'Never give up' Suresh Raina

The three-time winners have reached Dubai for participating in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winner was seen sweating it out indoors. He was doing some lower body exercises especially legs to get into the groove as the tournament nears. Raina is one of the fastest batsmen when it comes to running between wickets and is also an athletic fielder as well. He has taken plenty of blinders and has also effected some mindblowing run-outs on the 22 yards. What really stands out here is that in the opening segment of the video, one can have a glimpse of the iconic skyscraper 'Burj Khalifa'

CSK in IPL 2020

The CSK players had attended a training camp at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium prior to their departure to the Gulf. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is staying at Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.

READ: Suresh Raina Has 'Whistle Podu' Moment As MS Dhoni Hits It Out Of The Park In Net Session