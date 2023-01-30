Suryakumar Yadav Calls Indian Bowler His 'batting Coach' In Banter After IND Vs NZ T20I

Team India managed to beat New Zealand in a nail biting thriller low scoring match in Lucknow yesterday. Team India were given a target of 100 runs by the visitors which they managed to chase in 19.5 overs. It was a match in which many new records were made like no team was able to hit even a single six in each of their innings, but the main centre of attraction was the after match conversation between Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav, often known as India's Mr. 360 played the anchor role on a difficult batting pitch and stayed at the crease till team India didn't win the match. In a conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav Surya shared about his experience and also how difficult it was to bat on a difficult pitch.

Apart from all this conversation the main talk of the town was the conversation between Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. During the conversation Chahal hilariously asked Surya what was the secret behind his excellent batting as he'd had fully adapted Chahal during his batting or has he seen Chahal's batting video from the Ranji Trophy.

Chahal asked: 'Were you inspired with....'?

Chahal hilariously asked, " The 370 degree shots you play that I taught and the way you fully adapted myself on this wicket, were you inspired with some of my Ranji Trophy videos."

Surya said: 'I followed the advice....'

Surya gave a funny reply to the question, "I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he’s my batting coach.'

Both Kuldeep and Chahal laughed at Surya's reply and later applauded him with the way he batted at such a difficult batting wicket.

In a post match conversation when Team India won the match Surya said, "A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end,”

There were also plenty of records which were made during the second T20 International. Both the teams from either side were not able to hit a single six in each of their innings and also Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicketaker for Team India in T20I's.