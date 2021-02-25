Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates India Call-up With 58-ball 133 In Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

India's Suryakumar Yadav has received immense appreciation from all corners for his performances in the Indian Premier League. The elegant batter's stint with the Mumbai Indians proved to be a major turning point in his career, and his exploits in the cash-rich league ultimately put him in the spotlight. The 30-year-old was finally rewarded with his maiden India call-up as he was named in the India vs England T20 squad. The batsman, who currently is representing Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, played a scintillating knock against Puducherry at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live: Suryakumar Yadav justifies India selection with an incredible century

Domestic cricket giants Mumbai surprisingly had an underwhelming run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year where they could only manage to score a single victory from five matches. They have a chance to redeem themselves with a spirited performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and they have started their campaign on a fabulous note. After scoring comprehensive wins in their first two fixtures, they displayed exemplary batsmanship against Puducherry on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in glorious form as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The player proved why power-hitting should not be a prerequisite to succeed in white-ball cricket and relied on sheer timing to compile a remarkable century. The talented batsman smashed four sixes, and twenty-two fours in his innings of 133 from 58 deliveries. The Puducherry bowlers looked clueless against the onslaught.

Along with Suryakumar Yadav, it was Prithvi Shaw who starred with the bat for the Mumbai team. While several doubts were raised regarding the player's technical prowess in Australia, as well as the last edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster has roared back to form with an outstanding performance in the domestic competition. Prithvi Shaw became the 8th Indian to score a double century in List A cricket as he crossed the coveted 200-run mark against Puducherry.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming info

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. To catch the Puducherry vs Mumbai live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

India vs England T20 squad

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

