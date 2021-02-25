Sunil Gavaskar Leaves Netizens In Splits For Commentary On Ben Stokes Catch Controversy

Hosts India dominated the opening day of the India vs England pink ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After bundling out the visitors for a paltry score of 112, it was essential for Virat Kohli and team to put together a strong show with the bat as well in order to gain an advantage in the contest. India got a massive reprieve early on after as Shubman Gill edged the ball straight to Ben Stokes, who was positioned at the second slip. The England side claimed the catch but the result ultimately went in India's favour.

Sunil Gavaskar's reaction to the Ben Stokes catch controversy

The incident took place in the second over of the Indian innings. Stuart Broad bowled a spectacular delivery that nipped away a little, and Indian opener Shubman Gill failed to counter it convincingly. The ball took the outside edge and flew straight to the slip cordon. It seemed that Ben Stokes had taken a sharp, low catch, and captain Joe Root and the fielder claimed the catch. The catch was referred to the third umpire, however, the soft signal from on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary was out.

The third umpire C. Shamshuddin was quick to overturn the decision after noticing that the ball had brushed the grass. The decision infuriated the England team and Joe Root was also seen arguing with the officials. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary, was certainly unimpressed with the proceedings. The Indian batting legend suggested that the ball had indeed touched the ground, and there was no need for any arguments. He also stated that if anyone felt otherwise, they can see him later.

The cricketer-turned commentator is known to not mince his words and did not shy away from making stern comments after the Ben Stokes catch incident. While netizens lauded the 71-year-old for his statement, they also had a good laugh over it. Here is how fans reacted to the former India captain's commentary -

"Ball has clearly touched the ground, no arguments. If anybody has any problem he can come and meet me later." - Sunil Gavaskar



As usual at his wittiest best 🙏🏼 on the Shubman Gill decision!😂#INDvENG #PinkBallTest @rohangava9 — Anshul (@tea_anshul) February 24, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar on commentary said if anyone thinks its out, come and talk to him 😂😂#INDvsENG #BenStokes — Sarcastic Pun (@Unofficial_Sarc) February 24, 2021

#England fans are crying that this was out 🤣🤣"The ball touched the ground. Period. No arguments. If anyone has any,come see me later"~ Sunil Gavaskar on Ben Stokes catch

He comm has been brilliant since 2nd test. Seedhi baat no bakwaas#INDvENG #INDvEND#BenStokes #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/pZrWmlTpOW — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) February 24, 2021

SCG 2008: Sunil Gavaskar went after Michael Clarke & Ricky Ponting for picking up a ball that hit the ground & claimed a catch.

Now at Ahmedabad, 'No arguments, ball touched the ground. Period.'

SG in this mood is 🔥😂#INDvsENG #INDvENG — Cricopinions (@Cricopinions1) February 24, 2021

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had also stirred a major controversy during the infamous 2008 Sydney Test match. The star batter had made a shocking appeal for a ‘grassed catch’ when MS Dhoni was on strike. While the wicketkeeper-batsman survived the appeal, the same was not the case for Sourav Ganguly. Mark Benson had ruled the left-hander out after Michael Clarke grabbed a low catch in the slip. The umpire confirmed with the captain Ricky Ponting regarding the ball not touching the ground and had adjudged Ganguly out controversially. Sunil Gavaskar had lambasted the on-field officials back then for their ordinary decision.

Image source: PTI

