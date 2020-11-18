Suryakumar Yadav Has Funny Nickname For Prithvi Shaw In Instagram Banter: Watch

India have a long tour of Australia as they are set to compete across formats with the five-time world champions. The India vs Australia 2020 tour will get underway on November 27 when the two teams will battle it out in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw's playful exchange on Instagram

Indian players are currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period but Cricket Australia has arranged for outdoor training of the visitors. The players are leaving no stone unturned and are gearing up for the high-profile series. Opener Prithvi Shaw was seen sweating it out alongside skipper Virat Kohli in an open nets session on Tuesday.

Shaw took to Instagram and uploaded a video of him batting with Kohli in the open nets as the Indian bowlers bowled at the duo. In the video, the youngster was seen playing some glorious shots as he looks to find his lost form back. The likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were seen bowling to Shaw.

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens started flooded the comments sections. Several reactions poured in as fans wished Shaw luck for the India vs Australia 2020 tour. However, the comment that stole the show came from Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai batsman wrote, 'Chote' along with a fire emoji and asked him to enjoy. Shaw was quick to respond as he wrote, 'Bade' with a fire emoticon. The badinage between the two left fans in splits.

Meanwhile, Shaw had a forgettable Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. A lot was expected from the right-handed batsman going into the tournament but after being amongst the runs in the initial few games, his form went from bad to worse. The Prithvi Shaw Dream11 IPL price for 2020 was ₹1.2 crore and the youngster failed to justify it.

Shaw Dream11 IPL stats

The Prithvi Shaw Dream11 IPL stats include the 228 runs he has scored in 13 matches at a dismal average of 17.53 and strike-rate of 136.52. He also bagged four catches in the tournament. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw will now be travelling to Australia for the India vs Australia 2020 Test series where he has a golden chance to prove himself and cement his place in the side.

SOURCE: SURYAKUMAR YADAV & PRITHVI SHAW INSTAGRAM

