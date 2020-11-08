T Natarajan's Death Bowling Lauded, Netizens DEMAND Place For Him In The Indian T20 Team

Delhi battled it out with Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Having won the toss, Shreyas Iyer decided to bat first. The Delhi think tank sprung a surprise by sending Marcus Stoinis to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The Delhi openers justified their captain's decision as they got off to a blistering start.

At the end of the powerplay, Delhi scored 65/0 with both Dhawan and Stoinis taking Hyderabad bowlers to the cleaners from the word go. A couple of wickets in the middle overs slowed the run rate down, however, Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer ensured that Delhi posted a massive total of 189/3 in their 20 overs.

Shreyas Iyer's men could have added a few more runs to their tally but T Natarajan's disciplined bowling during the death overs ensured that Delhi were restricted well below the 200 run-mark. The left-arm pacer's sharp yorkers and deceptive slowers ones were too good for the Delhi batsmen as they could only score 32 runs off his four overs. In fact, Natarajan gave away just seven runs in the last over of Delhi's innings while bowling to big-hitters like Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant.

After the end of Delhi's innings, Twitter was full of praise for the young speedster from Tamil Nadu as they lauded him for his brilliant bowling. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also in awe of Natarajan's bowling at the death. Several reactions poured in as fans heaped praise on his ability to consistently bowl yorkers. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Never seen an uncapped fast bowler bowl as many perfect yorkers as #natarajan in the ipl. #bahotaalaa — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2020

Natarajan and Bumrah in the death is definitely worth trying before the T20 World cup for Team India. Hope selectors bring in Natarajan to the T20I squad since he is anyway travelling to Australia.



Chahar, Bumrah, Natarajan, Chahal and Varun - good attack to try — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 8, 2020

This man Natarajan should be renamed Yorker Natarajan. How on earth can any bowler bowl 6 Yorkers on target in an over. Unbelievable stuff this from the youngster. He could be playing for India pretty soon #DoddaMathu #IPL2020 #SRHvsDC — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 8, 2020

T Natarajan it's just phenomenal with the ball especially in death Overs bowling. His ability to Bowl Yorkers it's Amazing. Top Nattu.!! #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/LORAD6O55h — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 8, 2020

However, Natarajan's effort did not prove to be enough as Delhi turned out to be the winners of the Delhi vs Hyderabad match. They will play Mumbai in the final on Tuesday, November 10.

T Natarajan Dream11 IPL stats

The Natarajan Dream11 IPL stats this season have been outstanding. The southpaw has picked 16 wickets in as many matches at an average of 31.50. Moreover, it's his economy rate of 8.02 while bowling at the death that has been the most impressive.

