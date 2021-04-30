Suryakumar Yadav Kisses Wife Devisha Shetty After MI Win, Netizens Go Berserk With Moment

Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians saw MI win the match by 7 wickets. With this win, the Mumbai Indians have won their 3rd match in the tournament which has kept them at the 4th position of the IPL 2021 points table.

The MI vs RR encounter saw the Rajasthan Royals put up a score of 171 runs. Sanju Samson yet again took the responsibility of the team on his shoulders, scoring 42 runs from 27 balls. However, this knock was overshadowed by Quinton de Kock’s brilliant batting display. Quinton de Kock scored 70 runs from 50 balls with a strike rate of 140, which helped the Mumbai Indians chase the score in 18.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav blows a kiss after a victory

After a victory in the MI vs RR match, Suryakumar Yadav went to his wife Devisha Shetty Yadav, who was in the stands behind a glass panel while wearing a mask. Suryakumar Yadav blew a kiss to his wife from the other side of the glass panel when she put her cheek on the glass. Fans were adored by this affectionate moment after Sagarika Ghatge Khan, wife of Zaheer Khan shared this moment on her Instagram story. The moment was amongst the highlights of the game.

Who is Suryakumar Yadav wife - Devisha Shetty?

The Suryakumar Yadav wife Devisha Shetty was born in a South Indian family in Mumbai. She is a brilliant dancer and is a dance coach by profession. Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty attended the R A Podar College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai in 2012 together. The couple got engaged on May 29, 2016, in the presence of their close family and friends and subsequently tied the knot on July 7, 2016, in a traditional South Indian style wedding. Here are some reactions -

Love is in the SKYðŸ˜…ðŸ˜… — SOURAV BISWALO (@princesourav26) April 30, 2021

COVID-19ðŸ¦ ðŸ˜· ðŸ‘«couples distancing â¤love. Vivacious lovers should learn — Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabh75190302) April 30, 2021

Very good ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘Œ — Arindam Biswas (@Arindam65142553) April 30, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav stats

The fate of Suryakumar Yadav stats changed when he joined the Mumbai Indians in the year 2018. In his overall IPL career, Yadav has scored 2194 runs in 107 matches. He has maintained an average of 30.05 with a strike rate of 135.34 in the IPL. In the IPL 2021, Surayakumar Yadav has scored 170 runs in 6 matches with a strike rate of 145.29.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 price

Back in the year 2011, Suryakumar Yadav was purchased by the Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 10 lakh. He later went to the KKR in the year 2014. The current Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 price with the Mumbai Indians is INR 3.2 crore.

Image Source: Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.