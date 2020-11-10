Shikhar Dhawan Loses Wicket Attempting A Reckless Slog-sweep In Grand Finale

An in-form Shikhar Dhawan was expected to continue his outstanding run with the bat for Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 summit clash against the title-holders Mumbai at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. 'Gabbar' had 603 runs to his name coming into this grand finale. However, all he managed to do was succeed in adding 15 runs to his name before taking a long walk back to the pavilion.

Shikhar Dhawan loses his wicket attempting a reckless slog-sweep

This happened in the fourth-over of the first innings that was bowled by Jayant Yadav. Delhi had lost the wickets of the hard-hitting Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane early on after winning the toss and electing to bat first and Dhawan, as well as skipper Shreyas Iyer, was expected to resurrect their team's innings. But, the southpaw decided to attack the off-spinner straightaway but unfortunately, his move backfired.

On the third delivery, Jayant had bowled an arm ball as Shikhar attempted to hit him out of the park. Nonetheless, the ball went right through the gates and ended up shattering the stumps as Delhi lost their third wicket for just 22 runs on the board.

Here's how Shikhar Dhawan was castled while attempting a needless shot:

Who will have the last laugh?

The title-holders have got all bases covered (in all the three aspects of the game-batting, bowling & fielding) and in fact, had finished at the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 18 points from 14 matches.

Therefore, it now remains to be seen whether Delhi will come up with something special on Tuesday evening and win their maiden title, or will it be Rohit Sharma & Co. who will successfully retain their title and win it for a record fifth time?

Delhi got the better of a resurgent Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to seal a final berth for the very first time. However, coming into this tournament-decider, the odds do not favour the Shreyas-Iyer-led side as they have lost all of their three matches to Mumbai this season (two league & Qualifier 1). In fact, Iyer & Co. had suffered bitter defeats in two of those three matches (by 9 wickets & 57 runs respectively.)

The first-time finalists had registered a great win over the 2016 champions Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 in order to cement their place in the final and they will need to come up with their A-game on Tuesday against a side that they have struggled against so far if they are to win their maiden title.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

