Suryakumar Yadav's Blitzkrieg Knock Against Sri Lanka Leaves Two-time WWE Champion In Awe

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 111 runs in 51 deliveries during 3rd T20I match against Bangladesh and his innings made entire sporting world stand up in awe and admire his class.

WWE superstar and former champion Drew Mcintyre took to twitter and praised team India's Suryakumar Yadav for his match winning knock. He wrote on his official handle, "A third T20i ton in six months ? SKY is a machine."

A third T20i ton in six months 🤯 SKY is a machine! @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/bEGOrlEobl — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 8, 2023

This is not the first time that Drew Mcintyre has praised Suryakumar Yadav He had done the same a few more times previously as well, notably when Yadav scored a century against New Zealand in the T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav's century helped India post a huge total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Indian bowlers then bowled Sri Lanka out for just 137 runs to win the third and final T20I by a huge margin of 91 runs. This is India's fourth-biggest win in T20Is in terms of margin of runs. Thanks to the win, India secured the three-match series 2-1. Yadav was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Suryakumar Yadav continues his dream run

Yadav now stands second on the list of players to score the most number of centuries in T20I cricket. While Yadav hit his 3rd century in the format on Saturday, Rohit Sharma (4) is the only player to score more hundreds than him. Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, and Sabawoon Davizi are the other cricketers who have three T20I centuries to their credit.

Suryakumar Yadav completed his century in just 45 balls and registered India’s second-fastest hundred in the format. Rohit owns the record for scoring India’s fastest century in just 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017. Interestingly, Yadav has hit all three of his centuries in the format in fewer than 50 balls. The Mumbai cricketer hit a total of nine sixes en route to his knock of 112 runs against Sri Lanka.

Yadav also became the third-fastest player to score 1500 T20I runs. Only Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan are ahead of him on the list. Apart from Rizwan, all of the above-mentioned players took 39 innings to reach the landmark. Rizwan took 42 innings, while Yadav took 43 innings to score 1500 T20I runs.