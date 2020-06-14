Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Renowned Commentators Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra 'shaken'

Renowned commentators and cricket pundits Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra came forward and expressed their condolences to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

'Shaken'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle wrote that he must admit to being shaken after learning about the untimely demise of the 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actor.

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020



Meanwhile, Chopra expressed shock and disbelief at the young superstar's death and also mentioned that year 2020 keeps getting worse.

Oh My God....Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Shocking. This year keeps getting worse... Om Shanti 🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered. As per sources, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

As per sources, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help who had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling. In the latest update, forensic teams are collecting items from his room. A post-mortem would likely be conducted in Cooper/Bhabha hospital; the DCP is at the spot.

As per the Mumbai Police's first communication to headquarters, no suspicious factor has come to light thus far. He lived in the duplex flat with four others, two of whom were cooks, one was his home help, and one who appears to be a roommate. His final call was made to a fellow male actor, at midnight, but was unanswered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)