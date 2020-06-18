Suspended Chennai Super Kings Doctor Issues Apology For Controversial Galwan Clash Post

Suspended Chennai Super Kings team doctor Madhu Thottappillil on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for his controversial social media post mocking the government after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the Galwan Valley clash, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted it and protected his account. He was subsequently suspended by the franchise.

Thottappillil took to Twitter on Thursday and offered an apology.

"On June 16th, I had put out a tweet, and after I realised that the words used by me was inappropriate and unintended. I deleted the same.But by then there were screenshots of my tweet being circulated and shared in social media," the doctor stated in his apology note.

Thottappillil clarified that he had no intention to belittle PM Narendra Modi's efforts in fighting the crisis.

"It was never my intention to belittle the great & herculean efforts taken by our Honb'le prime minister and the Govt in taking care of all the citizens obligations of this great nation and its Army or our brave Martyrs. "I have always respected the efforts of the govt in its valiant war on Covid-19 pandemic armed forces and valour of the armed forces standing and fighting under adverse conditions."

Thottappillil said he understands that his post may have hurt sentiments of thousands of people.

"I regret the hurt and anguish I may have caused to many people who read my Tweet and wholeheartedly apologise for the same," he wrote.

"I have tweeted inadvertently and mistakenly and it has nothing to do with my association with any individual or organisation."

Thottappillil urged netizens to treat his social media post as an aberration.

"I am aware of the care bestowed by the Honb'le prime minister taken for the martyred jawans who had laid their lives for the country, without whom we the citizens would not be having a secured life," CSK team doctor for 10 seasons said.

Coming back to cricket, the three-time winners were all set to face their arch-rivals and reigning champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 in the tournament opener that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. What was even more special about the tournament was that the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was all set to play competitive cricket for the very first time after India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year.

