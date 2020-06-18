Virat Kohli Gives Fans Glimpse Of Enjoying Mumbai Monsoons For The First Time With A Book

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is on a break from cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander has been immensely active on social media where he has been a part of a few live sessions. He has regularly given his fans a glimpse of his lockdown routine. On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and revealed how he is spending his time.

Virat Kohli enjoys his first proper Mumbai monsoon

In the photo, Virat Kohli is seen reading a book and enjoying the weather as he experiences his first proper Mumbai monsoon. As soon as Virat Kohli posted the photo, it garnered a lot of reactions. Several current and former cricketers reacted to Virat Kohli's post including his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers. However, it was David Warner's comment that left everyone in splits.

David Warner took a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli as he wrote "Bit of grey in that beard young feller @virat.kohli." Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers also left a comment on Virat Kohli's post, as he wrote "sophisticated" while reacting to the post.

Gautam Gambhir reveals what makes the Virat Kohli so consistent across formats

In a recent interaction, Gautam Gambhir opened up on Virat Kohli's consistency, mindset and technique. Gautam Gambhir was asked if Virat Kohli changes his technique for each of the format, the southpaw gave an interesting analysis. Gautam Gambhir was present on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’ alongside Irfan Pathan where he said that it is the mindset of the player which has to change with every format.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Virat Kohli’s ability to rotate the strike makes him so consistent in different conditions. Gautam Gambhir further compared Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma and said that the Mumbai Indians captain doesn’t have the ability to rotate the strike as Virat Kohli does. He added that this is something which makes Virat Kohli better than Rohit Sharma.

He also took the examples of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers and said these players have the ability to hit the big shots but they can't rotate the strike as well as Virat Kohli does which is why the Indian captain is so successful. Gambhir credited Kohli for his fitness to turn the tables around and make him a dangerous batsman.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM