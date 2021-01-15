Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Mumbai Vs Haryana Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Update

Mumbai will take on Haryana in an elite group ‘E’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Mumbai vs Haryana match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on January 15, 2021. Here are the Mumbai vs Haryana live streaming details, how to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

2 wins on the bounce for Kerala! 👏



Mohammed Azharuddeen's breathtaking 1⃣3⃣7⃣* powers Kerala to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai. 👍 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/KH5YyGOK5u — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin's Absence Makes India Do THIS First Since Melbourne 1948 Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Haryana preview

An unbeaten Haryana side will go up against a winless Mumbai side as the two teams take each other on at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. Despite having a significant home advantage an almost an entire team with some IPL experience, Mumbai have struggled at the tournament so far. The side went down by a whopping 76 runs to current table-toppers, Delhi in their first game. Their second loss came at the hands of the No.2 team, Kerala on Wednesday. This puts Mumbai in last place in Group E, with zero points and a net run rate of -3.208.

Haryana on the other hand, find themselves in third place in Group E, after two consecutive wins over Andhra and Puducherry. They won their first game over Andhra by 6 wickets after successfully chasing a paltry target of 107. Their second victory over Puducherry was closer and came with just 6 balls remaining.

Also Read | Sundar Gets Smith But Labuschagne Takes Australia To 154/3 At Tea

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Mumbai vs Haryana live streaming details

As an Elite Group 'E' game, the Mumbai vs Haryana game would have been telecast live in India on the Star Sports 1 channel. However, with two group games taking place at the same time, the match has been dropped from the telecast in favour of the Delhi vs Kerala game taking place at the Wankhede at the same time. The Mumbai vs Haryana match will also not be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Mumbai vs Haryana live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Also Read | Another Injury Scare For India? Navdeep Saini Complains Of Pain In Groin, Limps Off Field

MUM vs HAR squads

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Yashu Sharma

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Haryana pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain during the game today with slightly humid and overcast conditions. The pitch is expected to provide some advantage to seamers due to the conditions. There has been very little on offer for batsmen at this venue until now.

Also Read | Washington Sundar Has THIS Indian Player Involved In 4 Of His Most Crucial Wickets So Far

Image Credits: Suryakumar Yadav Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.