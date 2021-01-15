Washington Sundar Has THIS Indian Player Involved In 4 Of His Most Crucial Wickets So Far

Washington Sundar's journey from being a backup nets bowler to making his debut for India in the longest format of the game is nothing short of spectacular. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer on Friday became the 301st Test player to represent India in Test cricket. Sundar got his India career off to a scintillating start by bagging the precious wicket of World No. 2 ranked Test batsman Steve Smith.

Rohit Sharma involved in Washington Sundar's all important wickets across formats

The all-rounder tossed up the ball which was spinning into Smith's pads. The Australian flicked the ball towards short midwicket region without realising that there was a fielder placed exactly for that shot. Smith hit the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma, who grabbed a sharp catch to draw the curtain over Smith's innings. The Australian No. 4 was dismissed after a well-made 36 (77).

Notably, Rohit Sharma has been involved in all four of Sundar's important wickets. As far as ODIs and T20Is are concerned, Sundar bagged his first wickets in both formats under Rohit's captaincy. In the IPL 2017, when Sundar bagged his first wicket with the now erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiant, Rohit was at the non-striker's end, although while playing for the Mumbai franchise. But now, once again, Rohit was instrumental in helping Sundar claim his maiden Test wicket.

During Washington Sundar's



1st IPL Wicket - Rohit at Non Striker end

1st ODI Wicket - Under Rohit's Captaincy

1st T20I Wicket - Under Rohit's Captaincy

1st Test Wicket - Caught by Rohit*#INDvsAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) January 15, 2021

Having won the toss, Australia opted to bat first. The hosts got off to a dismal start as their opener David Warner was dismissed for 1 in the first over itself off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris, who is playing his first game of the series, soon followed as his wicket was claimed by Shardul Thakur for 5. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership before Smith got out, leaving Australia at 87/3 after 34.1 overs. At the time of publishing this article, Australia reached 154-3 at Tea with Labuschagne batting on 73 and Matthew Wade unbeaten on 27.

