Arjun Tendulkar became one of the most talked about point for the Indian domestic cricket circuit on Friday because of his incredible bowling figures in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 tournament. Playing his third match of the season for Goa, Tendulkar contributed with four wickets in four overs against Hyderabad. He returned with an astonishing economy rate of 2.50 after giving away just 10 runs and bowling 17 dot balls.

The 23-year-old Arjun opened the tally of wickets for Goa against the Hyderabad lineup in the third over of the game by dismissing Prateek Reddy. In his second spell he accounted for Rahul Buddhi’s wicket, before sending back Ravi Teja. The biggest scalp of the day for Tendulkar was half-centurion Tilak Varma’s wicket in the penultimate over on an individual score of 62 runs.

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar registers 4/10 against Hyderabad

Courtesy of the youngster’s bowling effort Hyderabad were restricted to 177/6 in the first innings, while it looked like they would easily reach 200. However, Goa went on to lose the game by 37 runs after getting bowled out on 140 runs. Arjun was dismissed on two runs by Teja during Goa’s unsuccessful chase.

However, Arjun remained one of the highlights of the match as this was the best performance of his career in domestic cricket. BCCI took to their official Twitter handle to share the video of Arjun’s bowling effort and said, “4 overs - 10 runs - 4 wickets. Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad. Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here”.

Arjun Tendulkar praised for his enthralling bowling effort

Reacting to his knock, a cricket fan said, “Bravo Arjun Tendulkar!! One day you will play for India Cricket team. But, will this hashtag trends for other unknown bowler from a small town? However, Jr. Tendulkar has great talent and I wish him Best of luck”. At the same time, another fan said, “You show this consistency for every matches , then you will get chance to play in IPL and if you perform good against international player's then you will be there in india team”.

You show this consistency for every matches , then you will get chance to play in IPL and if you perform good against international player's then you will be there in india team — Nishikant Namaye (@iamnishi) October 15, 2022

Bravo Arjun Tendulkar!! One day you will play for India Cricket team. But, will this hashtag trends for other unknown bowler from a small town? However, Jr. Tendulkar has great talent and I wish him Best of luck.... — Anirban Singha,(PhD) (@Anirban93895220) October 14, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar's performance this season SMAT so far :-

vs Tripura : 0/20 (3)

vs Manipur : 2/20 (4)

vs Hyderabad : 4/10 (4)



Already picked 6 wickets at an economy of 4.56 in 3 matches 💙🥵✨️ @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/Ng9HkEadXd — ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 (@mrchampion036z) October 14, 2022

Brilliant Bowling from Arjun Tendulkar & 3rd Consecutive 50 for Tilak Varma in SMAT-22 💙🔥#OneFamily #SMAT2022 pic.twitter.com/wdcSX0DX3A — Mumbai Indians FC™ (@mumbaiindian_fc) October 14, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Arjun represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, before moving to Goa ahead of the ongoing season. He played two T20 matches for Mumbai in the SMAT tournament in 2021 and registered two wickets. However, since moving to Goa, Arjun has picked up six wickets in three games this season.