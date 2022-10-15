Last Updated:

4 Overs, 10 runs, 4 wickets | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Red-hot Arjun Tendulkar Bags Career-best Figures Vs Hyderabad

Arjun Tendulkar registered figures of 4/10 in four overs during the Goa vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match on Friday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Arjun Tendulkar

Image: @BCCI/Twitter/bcci.tv


Arjun Tendulkar became one of the most talked about point for the Indian domestic cricket circuit on Friday because of his incredible bowling figures in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 tournament. Playing his third match of the season for Goa, Tendulkar contributed with four wickets in four overs against Hyderabad. He returned with an astonishing economy rate of 2.50 after giving away just 10 runs and bowling 17 dot balls. 

The 23-year-old Arjun opened the tally of wickets for Goa against the Hyderabad lineup in the third over of the game by dismissing Prateek Reddy. In his second spell he accounted for Rahul Buddhi’s wicket, before sending back Ravi Teja. The biggest scalp of the day for Tendulkar was half-centurion Tilak Varma’s wicket in the penultimate over on an individual score of 62 runs.

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar registers 4/10 against Hyderabad

Courtesy of the youngster’s bowling effort Hyderabad were restricted to 177/6 in the first innings, while it looked like they would easily reach 200. However, Goa went on to lose the game by 37 runs after getting bowled out on 140 runs. Arjun was dismissed on two runs by Teja during Goa’s unsuccessful chase.

READ | Setbacks continue for Arjun Tendulkar as Mumbai drops all-rounder for Ranji 2022 knockouts

However, Arjun remained one of the highlights of the match as this was the best performance of his career in domestic cricket. BCCI took to their official Twitter handle to share the video of Arjun’s bowling effort and said, “4  overs - 10 runs - 4 wickets. Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad. Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here”.

READ | 'Don't put pressure on Arjun Tendulkar, let him play his own cricket': Kapil Dev

Arjun Tendulkar praised for his enthralling bowling effort

Reacting to his knock, a cricket fan said, “Bravo Arjun Tendulkar!! One day you will play for India Cricket team. But, will this hashtag trends for other unknown bowler from a small town? However, Jr. Tendulkar has great talent and I wish him Best of luck”. At the same time, another fan said, “You show this consistency for every matches , then you will get chance to play in IPL and if you perform good against international player's then you will be there in india team”.

READ | Arjun Tendulkar hangs out with England women's cricket star Danni Wyatt in London; See pic

It is pertinent to mention that Arjun represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, before moving to Goa ahead of the ongoing season.  He played two T20 matches for Mumbai in the SMAT tournament in 2021 and registered two wickets. However, since moving to Goa, Arjun has picked up six wickets in three games this season. 

READ | Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai? Here's who he could play for next domestic season
READ | Arjun Tendulkar hits the nets following reports of switching allegiance from Mumbai; Watch
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com