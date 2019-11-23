Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suniel Shetty Lauds Devdutt Padikkal, Calls Him 'special'

Devdutt Padikkal is a young shining star, who is among all the big names that are consistently scoring big in the domestic cricket. He is only moving up the ladder when it comes to his achievements in the sport. The 19-year old southpaw has not put a foot wrong at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament this year and has proved that he is only getting better.

Devdutt Padikkal's performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament

The swashbuckling batsman from Karnataka is the second in terms of the most runs scored in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. As of right now, Devdutt Padikkal has achieved 339 runs at an average of 84.75 in seven games so far. In their recent game against Jharkhand, the Karnataka batsman's was at his absolute best as he scored 63 runs in 30 balls.

~You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it~ https://t.co/28heSEs5m8 — Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) May 2, 2019

Suniel Shetty applauds Devdutt Padikkal

Luckily for the star, his efforts did not go unnoticed as Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is a known fan of cricket, took some time out of his busy schedule, to appreciate the young talent as he responded to an old tweet from Devdutt Padikkal. This is what Shetty had to say to the batsman.

You are special @devdpd07 ...godbless!! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 22, 2019

Devdutt Padikkal played a big part and was instrumental in leading Karnataka to the title victory in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy Tournament. This was the 5th triumph for Karnataka, who have been a force to reckon with in Indian limited-overs cricket competitions.

Padikkal emerged to be the leading run-scorer of India’s premier fifty-over domestic tournament, where he managed to amass 609 runs from 11 innings with help of two hundreds and five half-centuries as Karnataka took home the title. He is set to play for his home franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020, being one of their retained players.

