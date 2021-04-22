T Natarajan - Hyderabad's 'Yorker King' - Ruled Out Of IPL 2021 With A Knee Injury

In a blow to the SunRisers Hyderabad, 'Yorker King' T Natarajan is set to miss the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to an injury. As per reports, Natarajan is suffering from a knee injury that requires expert medical attention but he has been unable to due to the stringent bio-bubble in place for the ongoing tournament. The speedster has been out of action for the past two games due to the same reason. An official statement from the franchise is awaited.

Earlier, during SRH's contest against Mumbai Indians, team director Tom Moody revealed that the Indian pace sensation has been rested and dropped. Elaborating on the management's decision, Moody highlighted that it is a long tournament and that the team needs Natarajan to be at his best going further. The SRH team director also made note of Natarajan's lengthy tour in Australia and the recent international series against England at home.

"Not dropped, rested - Managing his workload, we know it's a long tournament and he's had quite a lot of cricket already under his belt," Tom Moody told the commentators on-air at Star Sports.

SRH stumble to a win

Prior to their match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, the Hyderabad-based franchise had lost all their previous three matches this season. Coming back to the contest, PBKS skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first. However, his decision backfired as Punjab's famed batting line-up was bamboozled by the SRH spinners as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were in a spot of bother at 82/6 in the 14th over. Nonetheless, their new recruit and middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan's 17-ball 22 helped Punjab Kings post a respectable total of 120.

In reply, the Orange Army got off to a good start as Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 73 runs for the opening stand. Bairstow remained unbeaten on a 56-ball 63 as the 2016 winners crossed the finish line by nine wickets and eight balls to spare and thereby, earned their first two points of IPL 2021.