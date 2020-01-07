T20 WC Hero Joginder Sharma Speculates The Reason Behind MS Dhoni's Continued Sabbatical

Ever since India's heartbreaking exit from the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals, former skipper MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical and his return is much-speculated. However, 2007 T20 World Cup Hero Joginder Sharma, on Tuesday, revealed what might be the reason behind Dhoni's absence from the team.

'Dhoni is very strong'

Speaking at an event, Joginder Sharma said, "Dhoni is very strong, both physically and mentally. There must be a lot of reasons behind the decision (to not play after the 2019 World Cup) he has taken. He has a family, a personal life, maybe he is preparing himself in a different way.”

Sharma, who now works as a DSP in the Haryana Police, also reflected upon Rishabh Pant's bumpy ride in the Indian Cricket Team as the wicketkeeper is seen as a replacement for MS Dhoni. Defending Pant's inclusion in the team, Sharma said, "If Rishabh Pant is not performing, then we have a lot of options like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson but Pant is not playing that bad."

Furthermore, he added, "He is a very talented player and can win you matches single-handedly. Everybody goes through a bad patch, catches are dropped, you may get out for a duck or register low scores at a stretch, but the talent and class remains permanent."

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

As far as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return is concerned, Kumble, like many others, also feels that IPL form will be critical for the former skipper."It's all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need his services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see," he said. A few days ago, current India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about how K L Rahul could be a backup option for the T20 World Cup, and Kumble thought likewise.

Ganguly 'sure' MS Has Spoken To Kohli & Selectors

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has "surely" communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future. "He's had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don't think this is the platform to discuss about it," Ganguly said.

