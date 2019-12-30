Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Yesteryear Foreign Batsman That He Would Love Bowling To

Ravichandran Ashwin has had an eventful 2019. The infamous 'Mankading' incident during the IPL earlier this year, followed by a bizarre bowling action on a couple of instances during the TNPL and finally making a comeback to Test cricket after December 2018. Ashwin also equaled legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of getting to the fastest 350 scalps.

As the veteran off-spinner is only being selected to play in the red-ball cricket for the past couple of years, it yet again seems that he will next be seen in action during India's away Test series against New Zealand where they are scheduled to play three Tests. Recently, Ashwin took some time to engage in a Question & Answer session with the fans.

Ashwin on the yesteryear foreign batsman he wishes bowling to

During his Question & Answer session on social media, a fan had asked Ashwin about the one yesteryear foreign batsman that he would love bowling to. To which the offie replied that he would love bowling to the West Indian batting legend Brian Lara himself.

One yesteryear foreign batsmen you would love to bowl to will be? — ARAVIND R (@ARAVINDRIYER) December 30, 2019

Lara✅ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2019

Brian Lara's glorious career in red-ball cricket

'The Prince of Trinidad' is arguably the best Test batsman during the 90s and 2000s. During his 16-year illustrious career in the game's longest format from 1990 to 2006, the former skipper has represented West Indies in 131 matches and has scored close to 12,000 runs i.e. 11953 to be precise. He has 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name. Lara averages 52.9 and has a strike rate of 60.5.

Lara's score of an unbeaten 400 remains the highest individual score in Test cricket to date. He had achieved this historic feat during the home series against England in 2004. The ex-captain has been not out on six occasions in the red-ball cricket and this knock of 400 is one among them.

