T20 World Cup 2021: Brathwaite Launches Virtual Trophy Tour To Mark 2 Month-countdown

As the two-month countdown for the T20 World Cup 2021 begins, Carlos Brathwaite, the star allrounder of defending champions West Indies, launched the virtual trophy tour on Thursday.

Brathwaite had famously hit four consecutive sixes in West Indies’ final against England to clinch the 2016 title. The West Indian cricket star launched the virtual trophy tour by reciting a poem written by Birmingham poet laureate, Casey Bailey. The poem beautifully captures the essence of T20 cricket, celebrating the dreams and aspirations of budding cricketers internationally.

Know how to access the Virtual Trophy Tour

Cricketing fans, who want to access the ICC Men’s T20 Trophy virtually can go to the official T20 World Cup Facebook and Instagram pages to find the 3D augmented reality filter to view the trophy. Through the 3D filter, fans can get creative and take the trophy to whichever place they like to. These places can be the fans’ backyard, local cricket clubs, or even a popular landmark in their city. The best content generated by the fans will be collected and celebrated every week on the T20 World Cup’s social media channels.

Watch the Virtual Trophy Tour flag-off by Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite, in a press release on ICC’s official website, expressed his emotions on defending the trophy and launching the virtual trophy tour. He said, “This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been. Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved”.

ICC T20 Men's World Cup Schedule-

The ICC Men's @T20WorldCup 2021 – Super 12 stage will kick off from 23 October 💥 pic.twitter.com/4uqzQ2NzgT — ICC (@ICC) August 17, 2021

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021, starts on 17 October when Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the opening match at the Oman Cricket Academy. India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 24 October at the Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, two times champions West Indies will start their campaign on 23 October against England.

(Image: T20 World Cup- Twitter)