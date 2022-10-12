The Playing Conditions have undergone a number of adjustments, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced earlier this month. The changes will most notably be seen at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, and there, they might even play a match-deciding role. Here's the list of five changes to the Playing Conditions that the ICC has made ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

1. Batters returning when caught

The new batter will have to take the strike when his teammate is out caught even if the outgoing player had changed ends with the non-striker. Earlier, the law allowed the non-striker to take strike the next ball in case he or she crossed prior to the catch being taken.

2. Running out of the non-striker

This is one of the most eye-catching changes that the ICC has made to the Playing Conditions. The ICC has moved the law from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section. The law will allow bowlers to run out a non-striker without thinking about the spirit of the game in case the batter is backing up too much.

3. The in-match over penalty

This law will force the fielding team to bring an additional fielder inside the circle for the remaining overs in case they fail to maintain the over rate. Teams have already started to follow the rule in the shortest format and were seen bearing the consequences on multiple occasions on they failed to bowl their overs in the scheduled time.

4. Unfair movement by the fielding side

The fielding side will be penalized in case any of its players are found guilty of unfair and deliberate movement with an intention to distract the batter when a bowler is running in to bowl. The umpire can now award five penalty runs to the batting side in addition to declaring the delivery dead.

5. The striker’s right to play the ball

The batters will now be required to keep some part of their bat or body inside the pitch in case they are attempting to play a delivery that is not in the playing area. In case a batter goes out of the pitch to play the delivery, the ball will be deemed a dead ball. The delivery will also be called a no-ball if it is bowled outside the pitch and a free hit will be awarded to the batting side.

Image: icc-cricket.com

