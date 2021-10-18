T20 World Cup: Amazon Delivery Boy Turns Hero For Scotland Against Bangladesh

Scotland all-rounder Chris Greaves put up a great performance against Bangladesh in their opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The 31-year-old first scored an impressive 45 off 28 balls and then picked up two crucial wickets with the ball. He was adjudged the player of the match after Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs to advance to the second position in Group B of the preliminary stage of the World Cup. But not many people know that Greaves was a delivery partner with Amazon before coming into the marquee ICC event.

After the game, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer revealed that Greaves was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago. Coetzer said Greaves is not a contracted player in Scotland and that he had to make many sacrifices to reach where he is today. Coetzer said that Greaves was on the periphery a month ago but he put up his hand and worked extremely hard to emerge as one of the serious contenders for the World Cup. Coetzer further claimed the rise of Greaves just goes on to show that Associate nations have many good cricketers.

Bangladesh vs Scotland

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland. Coetzer fell early as he was dismissed by Mohammad Saifuddin for a duck. George Munsey and Matthew Cross helped their side navigate the powerplay without losing a wicket before the latter fell for 11 off 17 in the 8th over. Munsey followed as he was sent back by Mahedi Hasan for 29 off 23 balls. Three more wickets fell in quick succession before Greaves and Mark Watt powered Scotland from 53/6 to 131/8. Scotland eventually finished at 140/9 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost both its openers early for just 10 runs between them. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim forged an important partnership together to help Bangladesh recover. Hasan was dismissed by Greaves for 20 off 28 balls in the 12th over when Bangladesh needed 75 odd runs to win the game. Greaves then removed Rahim for 38 off 36 balls to put the Tigers under pressure. Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah scored 23 off 22 balls and Afif Hossain scored 18 off 12 balls but that wasn't enough to help their team reach the target. Bangladesh lost the game by 6 runs.

