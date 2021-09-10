T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan After Rashid Khan Steps Down As Skipper

Afghanistan cricket team will be heading into the T20 World Cup under the leadership of a new skipper following Rashid Khan's decision to step down from the post on Thursday. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been handed the reign of the national team for the mega event following Rashid Khan's resignation. Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad consists of several players who had done well in the past, but not been part of the national setup in recent times.

Mohammad Nabi to lead Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad

Mohammad Nabi had previously captained the Afghanistan team in 12 T20Is from 2013-14. Afghanistan's last T20I series was in March 2021 against Zimbabwe, during which Asghar Afghan-led the team. The squad named by ACB sees the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who had been suspended for one year in late 2019 but has been eligible to play since August 2020.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad for the World T20 Cup 2021. pic.twitter.com/exlMQ10EQx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2021

The pace duo of Shapoor Zadran and Dawlat Zadran were also picked for the big event. While Shapoor last played a T20I for Afghanistan in March 2020, Dawlat last played a T20I match in September 2019. Hamid Hassan, who has been struggling with injuries, was named in the team despite not playing a T20I for Afghanistan since March 2016.

The squad named by ACB had 18 players, with only two marked as reserves. As per the ICC's rules, each team has to name a squad of 15 players, with a provision for naming reserve players. In April 2021, the ICC had increased the squad sizes of teams for ICC events from 23 to 30, including support staff, as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rashid Khan steps down as captain of Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad

Rashid Khan, who stepped down as skipper on Thursday, issued a post on Twitter in which he highlighted that he deserved to be consulted on selection because he was captain. He pointed out that it was always a proud feeling for him to represent his national side and captioned his post simply with a hands-joined emoji and the flag of the recently-deposed government of Afghanistan, which has become a symbol against the Taliban.

Rashid Khan has been the shining star of Afghanistan cricket as his performance on the international stage has helped the team earn the limelight when it comes to T20I cricket. As a result of outstanding performances that helped him win the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade, he has helped the Afghanistan team increase its T20I ranking to eighth. Rashid claimed 89 wickets in just 48 matches at an average of 12.62 to claim this feat.