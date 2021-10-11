T20 World Cup: RCB Release Two International Players Ahead Of IPL Eliminator

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have released the Sri Lankan duo of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga from their squads in order to allow them to join their national team for the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, starting October 17. The Lankan cricketers will begin their campaign on Monday, October 18 with a clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to the second leg of the IPL in the UAE, Virat Kohli’s RCB had made quite a few changes to their overseas section, with as many as four players opting out. They roped in the Sri Lankan duo of Chameera and Hasaranga, England's uncapped George Garton and Singapore’s Tim David. Even as David, Garton and Hasaranga got chances in the playing eleven, Dushmantha Chameera remained in the bench.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s rough outing in the IPL

Before the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Hasaranga managed to bag the limelight with his bowling. In July after India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Hasaranga was placed second in the ICC rankings for T20I bowlers. Earlier this year, he also did well in the tour of the West Indies.

The 24-year-old has also played some handy knocks with the bat. But in the IPL, the leg-spinner flattered to deceive in all departments. In two matches, he went for 60 runs in six overs and couldn’t pick up a wicket. He also couldn’t make an impact with the willow, bagging a golden duck against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

For the Lankans, Hasaranga is expected to play a key role in the slow and low pitches in the UAE. In 25 T20Is, the leggie has picked up 36 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.57. The Galle-born cricketer also has three half-centuries to his name in the one-day format for Lanka apart from his brilliant bowling numbers in the last two years.

As far as the RCB team is concerned, they finished third on the points table with 18 points from 14 games and will now lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator today, October 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

(Image: @RCBtweets/Twitter/BCCI)