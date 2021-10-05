T20 World Cup: Sam Curran Ruled Out After Injury In IPL; Tom Curran Named As Replacement

In a massive setback for England ahead of the T20 World Cup, all-rounder Sam Curran on Tuesday was ruled out of the marquee tournament due to a lower back injury. As per England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official release, Curran complained of back pain after the CSK vs RR match on Saturday following which results of the scan revealed the injury.

It is pertinent to mention here that all-rounder Ben Stokes and speedster Jofra Archer have already been ruled out from the T20 World Cup. Ben Stokes went on an indefinite break prior to England’s Test series against India to take care of his mental well-being, while Archer is recovering from an elbow injury.

Tom Curran to replace brother at T20 World Cup

As per ECB's official release, Sam Curran will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team. Furthermore, the ECB named Tom Curran (brother of Sam Curran) as his replacement for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE & Oman. In addition, Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve.

Topley will join the England party in due course. As per the ECB, the England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.

England's Squad for T20 WC

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Traveling Reserves: Reece Topley, Liam Dawson, James Vince

