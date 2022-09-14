Team India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Robin Uthappa penned an emotional farewell note to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 14. The 36-year-old played a vital role in helping the Men in Blue win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 when he knocked the bails during the bowl out against Pakistan in the finals. Uthappa is also a three-time winner in the Indian Premier League with KKR and CSK.

Uthappa announces retirement

Taking to his official Twitter account, Robin Uthappa wrote, "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket."

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

The 36-year-old also added a detailed farewell note which read,

"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in life." I take this opportunity to thank the President, Secretary and the office bearers of the BCCI for their support and encouragement throughout my cricket career. I would also like to thank Karnataka State Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association for the honour of representing the respective states during the course of my career. Further, I would like to express my gratitude to the IPL teams I represented - MI, RCB, PWI and RR. A special mention to KKR & CSK for all the wonderful memories and support my family and | received during my time with them - something I will always cherish. I would like to thank my parents and sister for allowing me to pursue my passion, and for all the sacrifices they made for me while growing up, enabling me to succeed in my chosen field. To my coaches, mentors and guides for their guidance and support through the years that have brought me this far, a big thank you."

Robin Uthappa's international stats

In an international career that spanned nine years, Robin Uthappa established himself as a vital opening batter for Team India. He represented the country in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, scoring over 1,100 runs across both formats. He had an average of 25.94 in ODIs and 24.90 in T20Is, and also scored seven fifties across both formats.

Robin Uthappa's stats in IPL

In 205 matches, Uthappa scored 4952 runs at an average of 27.5. Uthappa while playing for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings hit 27 fifties at a strike-rate of 130.3.