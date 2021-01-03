Matthew Wade Decodes David Warner's Batting Abilities Ahead Of SCG Test Against India

Australian batsman Matthew Wade has said that players like David Warner who can average more than 50 in the longest format with a good strike rate are hard to come by.

David Warner has been out of action for a month after having sustained a groin injury during the third and final ODI against India as a result of which he ended up missing out on the three-match T20I series and the first two Test matches. He will now be back on the 22 yards for the all-important third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground that gets underway next Thursday i.e. January 7.

'He's a dangerous player': Matthew Wade

"People get carried with the way I play in white-ball cricket compared to red ball, over my first-class career I'm not a dasher by any stretch of the imagination. We all know what Davey does, he's a dangerous player at the top of the order and they are hard to come by - guys that average 50 and strike at what Davey does," Wade said on Sunday during a virtual press conference.

READ: David Warner's Special Mention To Rajinikanth Turns Out To Be An Instant Blockbuster

Warner included in the Australian squad for the last two Tests

The 2015 World Cup winner along with pacer Sean Abbot and opener Will Pucovski have been named in Australia's 18-player squad for the remaining two Tests against India. The fourth and final Test match will be played at the 'Gabba' Brisbane between January 15-19. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after both teams won a game apiece.

The hosts drew first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended inside three days. A determined Team India then staged a remarkable comeback by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the series alive.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane Is Born To Lead, He's Brave And Smart Captain: Chappell

India were without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and frontline pacer Mohammed Shami in the second Test. While Kohli had flown back to India on paternity leave, Shami was ruled out for the remainder of the Test series after suffering a wrist fracture while batting during the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane successfully led the team from the front with an impactful 112 on a difficult MCG wicket for which he was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

READ: Sachin's Son Arjun Tendulkar Selected In Mumbai's Senior Squad For The First Time

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.