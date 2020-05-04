Tamim Iqbal Surprisingly Compares Mushfiqur Rahim To Virat Kohli And Here Is How

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is an active ambassador of fitness being an integral lifestyle component. Virat Kohli has raised the standard of health and fitness with his strict diet and work ethics inside the gym. His dedication towards this component has seen players in Team India as well as all over the world follow a fitness-oriented culture. Virat Kohli's fitness level and commitment on the field are second to none when compared to other leading cricketers across the globe.

Tamim Iqbal says if one follows Mushfiqur Rahim they don't need to follow Virat Kohli

However, Tamil Iqbal has said that there’s one cricketer who can be considered as a role model for all Bangladeshi cricketers. Tamim Iqbal added that it was Mushfiqur Rahim whose work ethic sets him apart from other cricketers. Mushfiqur Rahim has always been considered as one of the most hardworking cricketers in the Bangladesh side.

On Saturday, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim were involved in a live Instagram session where the duo spoke on how they were spending time in quarantine. Tamim Iqbal joked about how difficult it is for Mushfiqur Rahim to refrain himself from practising during home quarantine at this time. He added that Mushfiqur Rahim hadn't held a bat for 40 days and added that it seems like it hasn’t happened in the last 10-12 years.

Mushfiqur Rahim replied saying that he holds the bat as much as possible at home. Tamim Iqbal then went on to praise Mushfiqur Rahim's work ethics and compared it with Virat Kohli. Tamim Iqbal also said that Rahim was a role model for all the aspiring cricketers in Bangladesh and added that the 32-year old was the hardest working among the side.

Tamim Iqbal further said that everyone gives the example of Virat Kohli but Rahim is a great example in Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal went on to say that if one follows Rahim, he wouldn't need to follow anyone else. Mushfiqur responded modestly saying that he isn’t a special talent like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan or Mahmudullah Riyad. Thus, he has to keep working hard to excel in the game.

Recently, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami claimed recently that Bangladeshi batsmen 'overreact' on a barrage of short-pitched deliveries bowled to them. The rivalry between the two countries clearly continues to exist.

IMAGE COURTESY: TAMIM IQBAL INSTAGRAM