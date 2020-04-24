Virat Kohli Talks About IPL 2020; Says 'Optimistic That It Will Be Played At Some Stage'

Virat Kohli said he reckons that the IPL 2020 will get underway at some stage. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament was supposed to get underway on March 29 but as of now, it has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to Coronavirus crisis.

'I am optimistic,' says Virat Kohli

During an Instagram live session with his RCB team-mate AB de Villiers, the Indian and RCB skipper went on to say that he has no clarity at the moment but is optimistic that at some stage they will have something. Both Kohli and ABD have been retained by the Bengaluru franchise and they will be aiming to win their maiden IPL title after faltering at the final hurdle twice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 respectively.

Kohli-ABD to auction their iconic 2016 bats

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The duo had engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session and revealed that they would auction their bats and gloves from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife had also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund. The RCB speaker, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session.

'Never leaving this team': Virat Kohli

"It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever. You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," said the Indian skipper during an Instagram live session with RCB team-mate AB de Villiers recently.

(Image Courtesy: AP)